LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for two missing teens from the Shawnee neighborhood

According to LMPD, Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, were last seen Thursday near the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace.

Shawn has brown hair and brown eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Joseph has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a green hoodies, blue checkered pajama pants and gray shoes.

Anyone who locates the teens or has any information about their whereabouts are asked to call 911.

