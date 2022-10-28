Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood

LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD searching for 2 missing teens from Shawnee neighborhood(LMPD)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for two missing teens from the Shawnee neighborhood

According to LMPD, Shawn Matthews, 18, and Joseph Abbott, 17, were last seen Thursday near the 200 block of Shawnee Terrace.

Shawn has brown hair and brown eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Joseph has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a green hoodies, blue checkered pajama pants and gray shoes.

Anyone who locates the teens or has any information about their whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the...
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery

Latest News

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South...
Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating
The current Democratic councilwoman, Nicole George, is not running for re-election. District 21...
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race
From left: John Witt (I), Stephen Dattilo (R), Betsy Ruhe (D)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates in the open District 21 Metro Council race
Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when...
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name