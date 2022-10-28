Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend

Louisville Metro Police Department Halloween tips
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Halloween weekend upon us, LMPD has shared tips for families to follow to be safe but still have fun.

Local hot spots are preparing for the crowds the weekend and Monday could bring.

A lot of folks look forward to Halloween each and every year, but the best kind of celebration includes lots of candy and making it home safe.

Candy, costumes and decorations fuel the spirit of Halloween and instantly grab the attention of children and because of that, LMPD says to keep your kids close.

“We really suggest that an adult or supervisor is always with kids to make sure that they’re overseeing them and making sure they’re obeying all the traffic laws,” said LMPD PIO Beth Ruoff.

This is especially important in hot spot destinations like Hillcrest Avenue.

“I’m expecting pure madness. In the best way possible,” former WAVE News Journalist and Hillcrest resident Shellie Sylvestri said.

Sylvestri says she was unaware of Hillcrest’s reputation for Halloween when she first moved to the area, but she quickly learned what all the hype was about.

“Once the clock struck October 1st at midnight, I feel like just the droves of people started showing up to the neighborhood and parking all along any street they could fit their car,” Sylvestri said.

Those same streets will be filled with kids and families until the end of Halloween. So LMPD suggests residents to be mindful of how they drive.

“Kids are going to run and dart through so we also ask motorists to please, please slow down on Halloween,” Officer Ruoff said. “Especially when you’re in those residential areas.”

For the most part, Hillcrest residents said trick or treaters are a joy.

“It’s just adorable and the kids are really well behaved,” said Hillcrest resident Katherine Carpenter. “The parents are great with their kids, and everybody has a really good time.”

But the spooky attention can come with its pitfalls.

“We live on a kind of busy corner here. We found trash in our yard so that’s pretty annoying,” Sylvestri said. “People not being super respectful in that regard.”

The ghoulish experiences that come with a Hillcrest Halloween, however, have made believers out of critics.

“I like it, I like it a lot. And I never used to be a Halloween person, but I’m converted to liking Halloween because of living here,” Carpenter said.

Hillcrest neighbors and LMPD ask residents to be respectful and to do the little things like pick up your trash as well as try your best to use the sidewalk when trick-or-treating.

