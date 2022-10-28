Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed the woman had been shot while in the parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station. Police said the woman ran about half a block away before being met by police and EMS.

Smiley said the woman was alert and conscious as she was sent to University Hospital. The woman is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

