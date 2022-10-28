Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom

The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times.

Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident.

According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of a restroom of the Cyclebar fitness center on Shelbyville Road, pointing it to capture video of patrons.

The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera and called police.

An officer confirmed it captured private footage of multiple patrons. Those who were recorded were notified by Cyclebar’s staff.

Lam told officers he had placed the same camera in the same restroom a total of three times, the arrest report states.

Police did not state exact dates as to when the camera was set up in the restroom.

Lam is due in court on Dec. 16.

