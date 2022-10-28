Louisville woman receives Central High School ‘Alberta O Jones Award’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Central High School presented the first ever Alberto O Jones award Friday morning to a local woman.

According to the release, the award was presented to Laura Rothstein for her work with Central High School students.

The award is named after Alberta O Jones who was a trailblazing lawyer and the first African American lawyer in Kentucky.

Jones was not only a prominent civil rights ambassador she was also Muhammad Ali’s attorney.

Laura talked about how amazing the students are and how much this meant to her.

“Every time I come in this building you can feel the energy,” Rothstein said. “The people love this school. I’ve been coming over her for over 20 years. and every time I come I get energy back from these kids they’re amazing.”

Alberta O Jones was murdered back in 1965 with no arrests made in her case.

Jones’ sister was there at the event to present the award on her behalf.

