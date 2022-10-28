Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville woman receives Central High School ‘Alberta O Jones Award’

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Central High School presented the first ever Alberto O Jones award Friday morning to a local woman.

According to the release, the award was presented to Laura Rothstein for her work with Central High School students.

The award is named after Alberta O Jones who was a trailblazing lawyer and the first African American lawyer in Kentucky.

Jones was not only a prominent civil rights ambassador she was also Muhammad Ali’s attorney.

Laura talked about how amazing the students are and how much this meant to her.

“Every time I come in this building you can feel the energy,” Rothstein said. “The people love this school. I’ve been coming over her for over 20 years. and every time I come I get energy back from these kids they’re amazing.”

Alberta O Jones was murdered back in 1965 with no arrests made in her case.

Jones’ sister was there at the event to present the award on her behalf.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

