Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood

Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood
Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 13th Street and Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
A wreck involving an LMPD vehicle happened Thursday morning on East Broadway.
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

Latest News

The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the...
Kroger, Cardinal Health to host drug take back events this weekend
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children