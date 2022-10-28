Man shot, killed after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood Friday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 13th Street and Jefferson Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

