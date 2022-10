LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s now a new food concepts open in Paristown.

The Village Market has a local, independent lineup of restaurants. The restaurants Ramble Fried Chicken, Jeff’s Donuts, Taco Rito, Bunz Burgers and Sarap Filipino Eatery.

It’s located 712 Brent Street and is open seven days a week.

For more on the food hall, click or tap here.

