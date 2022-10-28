New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new report from Metro Housing Coalition found more than 4,000 families living in District 8 alone are at risk of losing their home.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong covers the area. Friday, the she talked about housing insecurity in the Highlands.

”These are the parents who are sending their children to a grandparents house because they have been evicted from an apartment. The siblings who are staying with different relatives or friends because they have nowhere else to go,” councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said.

The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income.

For the lowest incomes, it is more than 31,000 homes. It also found a shocking number of multi-generational households. Armstrong said that suggests housing strain, childcare issues, and renters under cost burden.

The report also highlights how the area has a lot of multi generational homes.

Metro Housing Director Tony Curtis pointed to the lack of housing opportunities, choices, and single-family homes in the Highlands.

”That opens up the conversation about led and the possibility of its impact on children,” Tony Curtis, Metropolitan Housing Coalition Housing Director.

Curtis said 10 thousand children tested positive for lead poisoning and he believes that’s directly linked to housing insecurity in the Highlands. . That’s according to data, collected in District 8 since 2005.

Armstrong said she believes this report is the first step at a solution and more people need to be aware of families without access to safe, stable, affordable housing.

To read the full report and learn more, click or tap here.

