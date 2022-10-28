Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Elementary class serves coffee and smiles on Fridays


These Norton Elementary School students are preparing the coffee cups that will be used for the school's Coffee Cart Fridays deliveries.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids at Norton Elementary are working on their communication skills by serving coffee to teachers on Fridays.

Amanda Colpo was inspired to start Coffee Cart Fridays when her class was still restricted for field trips due to the pandemic. Colpo said she never expected such a strong response; the program was funded by grants and donations almost immediately. The kids now serve coffee and treats to about 45 teachers throughout the school.

Colpo teaches children to overcome challenges. They collect orders, count cups, brew the coffee, and deliver it. The kids also ask if they would like creamer or sugar with their coffees. An electronic aid also helps children who are nonverbal to communicate.

Colpo said these are lessons she can’t teach in a classroom.

“We get to work on those social communication skills- asking and waiting for a response for questions, waiting for that answer before you ask the next question,” she explained. “We get to work on job skills. We’re setting things up and moving things along. We’re practicing our greetings; we’re practicing our social interactions with adults and peers.”

