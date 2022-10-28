Playground damaged after fire at Blue Lick Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A small playground turned from bright colors to black after a fire at Blue Lick Elementary Wednesday night.

Students saw the drastic change when they were dropped off at school Thursday morning.

“This is definitely going to stick with me forever,” exclaimed Blue Lick Elementary School fifth grader Pierson Glass.

The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone set their playground on fire intentionally Wednesday night and left their fourth and fifth graders with so many questions.

“Why would somebody do that,” asked fifth grader John Ryanmingus Jr. “It’s an elementary school so why do you have to show up in the middle of the night and do that?”

Many students say that recess is their favorite time of day but now they have a little less to look forward to.

“Recess is a prize for us and it’s rewarded if we’re good but since we have less playgrounds to play on, it gets really sadder,” said fourth grader Amelia Wolf.

The playground that was once the site of fun and laughter is a crime scene covered in graffiti and at the center of an arson investigation.

“I always played on this playground because it was honestly so much fun. I would always climb up the rock wall and always slide down it,” said fifth grader Naomi Kat.

The older students explained that recess serves as an escape for most kids, especially the kindergarteners and first graders.

“It means a lot to them, and it means they can have a good time on it for the 15 or 20 minutes that they have out here,” said fourth grader Reese Glass.

The school is in the middle of a neighborhood and makes the circumstances surrounding the fire have parents wondering if anywhere is safe.

“Anytime something like this happens as a parent you are concerned with what happens next or what would have happened if it happened at another time,” Blue Lick Elementary School parent and teacher Asa Glass said. “I trust the staff here at Blue Lick every day. I know they do everything they can to keep them safe, but things like this makes you wonder what’s happening in the world.”

But for the kids, all they wanted was their safe space back.

“We had a student that threw garbage up on the playground today and we didn’t know why so we scolded him and asked why are you throwing garbage up there,” Glass said. “He started crying and said I’m just so mad about the playground. And we’re like man, they’re cut deep.”

Blue Lick Elementary School Principal Amy Hammond said the school hopes to get funding to rebuild the playground and give their students the recess they deserve again.

The arson is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.