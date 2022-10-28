Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on October 28, 2022(Source: TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the truck rear-ended the car. Two adults in the passenger vehicle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

A toddler that was in the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured and stayed at the scene, Smiley said. This is an ongoing investigation.

Traffic on 71 north is being diverted onto the Gene Snyder southbound and is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
A wreck involving an LMPD vehicle happened Thursday morning on East Broadway.
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of ramp and lane closures for...
Update: I-65 North left lanes back open
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville
Nighttime I-65 lane closure scheduled in Bullitt County
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge