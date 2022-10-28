Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the truck rear-ended the car. Two adults in the passenger vehicle were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

A toddler that was in the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured and stayed at the scene, Smiley said. This is an ongoing investigation.

Traffic on 71 north is being diverted onto the Gene Snyder southbound and is expected to remain closed for the next several hours.

