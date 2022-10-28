UofL band to honor cancer survivors with halftime performance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville marching band will honor three cancer survivors during its halftime performance on Saturday.

During the band’s show, it will play three songs requested by the guests of honor to commemorate each person’s battle with cancer.

Chris Evans was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in the summer of 2019. By October, he needed a bone marrow transplant.

He underwent chemotherapy treatment at UofL Health’s Brown Cancer Center and his currently in remission.

“It’s a struggle, it’s a big struggle,” Evans said. “I told my wife, I said if I had to go through it again, I probably wouldn’t. And I still have issues from all the chemo that I had and everything. So, it was rough. I am getting better. And I’m still here, so I’m thankful for that.”

Evans will be one of the three guests of honor Saturday.

His requested song is “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John.

“The way I see the song, I am still standing and I am still moving forward,” Evans said. “It’s actually a break up song, but I’m breaking up with cancer, OK? So that’s what it means to me. And to hear them play it, it means a lot to me because I’m not going backwards. I’m moving forward.”

Evans was invited to the band’s practice Monday to watch the members rehearse his song, bringing back memories of when he used to play in the band in 1980.

Even more special, Evans’ great niece, Haley Brown, currently plays cymbals for the band.

“When he called me that day I just... I couldn’t believe it,” Brown said. “It was incredible. I couldn’t stop smiling when he was telling me. I was so excited and he said ‘I’m Still Standing.’ I listened to the song immediately. It makes me want to dance and I know if he could move around and stuff he would dance too.”

UofL Football hosts Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The band’s Cancer Awareness performance begins at halftime.

