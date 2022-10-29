Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

(Source: Wave News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD confirmed he died from his injuries Friday night at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). or you can use the crime tip portal by clicking or taping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom

Latest News

Susan Tyler Witten
Ky. State Representative candidate wins appeal, will appear on ballot
LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend
LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend
Don Caskey is originally from Toledo, Ohio, but he has pieces of the country on his skin.
Linked by ink: Ohio man bonds with strangers with over 500 matching tattoos
The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom