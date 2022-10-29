Man dies at hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD confirmed he died from his injuries Friday night at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). or you can use the crime tip portal by clicking or taping here.

