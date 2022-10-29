Northeast Family YMCA to hold Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Northeast Family YMCA is planning to host the 52nd Annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the release, the turkey trot fun run/walk and kids trot will have both in-person and virtual race options this year.

Participants have the choice of running in a 10k, 5k and a kids trot.

The Turkey Trot starts at 8a.m. on Thursday, November 24 at the Northeast Family YMCA.

Those who wish to participant in the virtual turkey trot can complete their face from November 21 through the 26 and it can be done anywhere.

To register for the 52nd Annual Turkey Trot, click or tap here.

