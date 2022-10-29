Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Beshear helped honor the Wade and Braden family for their efforts integrating the Shively community.

In 1954, the Wades, an African-America family of three, tried to move in a Shively neighborhood. The family was greeted with racial injustices and housing inequalities.

“They tried to buy a house on Rone Court,” said Adriane Wade, granddaughter of Andrew and Charlotte Wade. “They were denied because of the color of their skin. The house was bombed to make them leave. A lot of people didn’t understand that my grandfather was determined. He was going to get that house.”

Carl and Anne Braden decided to buy the Wade’s family home. Their decision ultimately led to desegregating the neighborhood.

“Without my grandparents and the Braden’s, you never know what would be here or if it would be diverse,” said Adriane.

The story of the Braden’s and Wade’s dates back seventy years, but their unification of the community remains the same. Shively, a diverse community of roughly 15,000, can reflect on the unifying act with a park commemorating two family’s efforts.

“It’s more than just a park,” said Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton. “It will be an entry way when people drive into our city. They can see that change has happened. I am just hoping people will take the opportunity to reflect and be kind to one another. We can all live together if we decide to get along.”

“Creating this park is just one of the ways folks in our commonwealth and my administration are having to taken action, because that is what required to fight racial justices and a more equitable future,” said Governor Beshear.

