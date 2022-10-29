Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families

Governor Beshear helped honor the Wade and Braden family for their efforts integrating the Shively community.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Governor Beshear helped honor the Wade and Braden family for their efforts integrating the Shively community.

In 1954, the Wades, an African-America family of three, tried to move in a Shively neighborhood. The family was greeted with racial injustices and housing inequalities.

“They tried to buy a house on Rone Court,” said Adriane Wade, granddaughter of Andrew and Charlotte Wade. “They were denied because of the color of their skin. The house was bombed to make them leave. A lot of people didn’t understand that my grandfather was determined. He was going to get that house.”

Carl and Anne Braden decided to buy the Wade’s family home. Their decision ultimately led to desegregating the neighborhood.

“Without my grandparents and the Braden’s, you never know what would be here or if it would be diverse,” said Adriane.

The story of the Braden’s and Wade’s dates back seventy years, but their unification of the community remains the same. Shively, a diverse community of roughly 15,000, can reflect on the unifying act with a park commemorating two family’s efforts.

“It’s more than just a park,” said Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton. “It will be an entry way when people drive into our city. They can see that change has happened. I am just hoping people will take the opportunity to reflect and be kind to one another. We can all live together if we decide to get along.”

“Creating this park is just one of the ways folks in our commonwealth and my administration are having to taken action, because that is what required to fight racial justices and a more equitable future,” said Governor Beshear.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom

Latest News

Governor Beshear helped honor the Wade and Braden family for their efforts integrating the...
Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families
Northeast Family YMCA to hold Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day
Man dies at hospital after shooting in Russell neighborhood
Susan Tyler Witten
Ky. State Representative candidate wins appeal, will appear on ballot