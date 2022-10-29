Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 28 scores
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 28, 2022:
- Manual - 3, Male - 14
- Bowling Green - 0, St. Xavier - 31
- North Hardin - 14, Ballard - 44
- Christian Academy-Louisville - 56, Eastern - 16
- Oldham County - 21, Bullitt East - 51
- Waggener - 0, Fairdale - 63
- Heritage Hills - 35, Charlestown - 25
- Columbus North - 41, Jeffersonville - 14
- Seneca - 44, Doss - 0
- Bardstown - 46, East Jessamine - 12
- Jellico (Tenn.) - 7, Berea Schools-KY - 21
- Sayre - 28, Bethlehem - 35
- Bullitt Central - 33, Jeffersontown - 14
- Butler - 8, Cooper - 41
- South Oldham - 7, Central Hardin - 30
- Great Crossing - 49, Collins - 7
- Elizabethtown - 9, Owensboro Catholic - 43
- Western Hills - 6, Frankfort - 49
- Madison Southern - 8, Franklin County - 42
- Shawnee - 14, Iroquois - 28
- Kentucky Country Day - 28, Metcalfe - 29
- Russell County - 16, LaRue County - 33
- Marion C. Moore - 13, Western - 36
- Nelson County - 17, North Oldham - 7
- Lexington Catholic - 21, Scott County - 28
- Shelby County - 49, Anderson County - 18
- Southern - 28, Valley - 8
- Spencer County - 42, Henry County - 28
- Taylor County - 29, Marion County - 66
- Triton Central - 24, Brownstown Central - 19
- Indianapolis Scecina - 48, Clarksville - 18
- Corydon Central - 21, Southridge - 49
- Floyd Central - 7, Evansville North - 24
- Castle - 42, New Albany - 14
- Our Lady of Providence - 28, West Washington - 12
- North Posey - 55, Paoli - 31
- Seymour - 38, Bloomington North - 56
- East Central - 42, Silver Creek - 6
