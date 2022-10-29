Contact Troubleshooters
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 28 scores

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Oct. 28, 2022:

  • Manual - 3, Male - 14
  • Bowling Green - 0, St. Xavier - 31
  • North Hardin - 14, Ballard - 44
  • Christian Academy-Louisville - 56, Eastern - 16
  • Oldham County - 21, Bullitt East - 51
  • Waggener - 0, Fairdale - 63
  • Heritage Hills - 35, Charlestown - 25
  • Columbus North - 41, Jeffersonville - 14
  • Seneca - 44, Doss - 0
  • Bardstown - 46, East Jessamine - 12
  • Jellico (Tenn.) - 7, Berea Schools-KY - 21
  • Sayre - 28, Bethlehem - 35
  • Bullitt Central - 33, Jeffersontown - 14
  • Butler - 8, Cooper - 41
  • South Oldham - 7, Central Hardin - 30
  • Great Crossing - 49, Collins - 7
  • Elizabethtown - 9, Owensboro Catholic - 43
  • Western Hills - 6, Frankfort - 49
  • Madison Southern - 8, Franklin County - 42
  • Shawnee - 14, Iroquois - 28
  • Kentucky Country Day - 28, Metcalfe - 29
  • Russell County - 16, LaRue County - 33
  • Marion C. Moore - 13, Western - 36
  • Nelson County - 17, North Oldham - 7
  • Lexington Catholic - 21, Scott County - 28
  • Shelby County - 49, Anderson County - 18
  • Southern - 28, Valley - 8
  • Spencer County - 42, Henry County - 28
  • Taylor County - 29, Marion County - 66
  • Triton Central - 24, Brownstown Central - 19
  • Indianapolis Scecina - 48, Clarksville - 18
  • Corydon Central - 21, Southridge - 49
  • Floyd Central - 7, Evansville North - 24
  • Castle - 42, New Albany - 14
  • Our Lady of Providence - 28, West Washington - 12
  • North Posey - 55, Paoli - 31
  • Seymour - 38, Bloomington North - 56
  • East Central - 42, Silver Creek - 6

