Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman, 4-year-old boy killed after vehicle overturns in Meade County crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and a 4-year-old boy were killed in a...
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and a 4-year-old boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Mack truck on Thursday afternoon.(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and a 4-year-old boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Mack truck on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg.

According to a release, a 2002 Mazda Protege driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg, was heading south on KY 79.

Police said Sowder’s car crossed the center line and went into the path of a Mack truck. Her car then went off the road and overturned.

Sowder was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner’s Office.

The boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Mack truck was also taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment of possible injuries.

Kentucky State Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana State Police identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a...
5-year-old found dead in suitcase identified; woman arrested, mother still at large
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
Top row: Danny Medina, Miguel Suarez Sr., Miguel Suarez Jr. Bottom Row: Eduardo Rojas-Garcia...
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

Latest News

Surveillance video from Ed Byers' daughter's home shows a current and former Clark County...
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 28 scores
Susan Tyler Witten
Ky. State Representative candidate wins appeal, will appear on ballot
LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend
LMPD: Tips for Halloween weekend