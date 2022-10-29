Woman, 4-year-old boy killed after vehicle overturns in Meade County crash

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and a 4-year-old boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a Mack truck on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg.

According to a release, a 2002 Mazda Protege driven by 38-year-old Kristin Sowder of Brandenburg, was heading south on KY 79.

Police said Sowder’s car crossed the center line and went into the path of a Mack truck. Her car then went off the road and overturned.

Sowder was pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner’s Office.

The boy, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Mack truck was also taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment of possible injuries.

Kentucky State Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

