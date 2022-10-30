22-year-old woman killed in crash honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway.

Her father, Charles Duckworth, can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon.

“It’s rough,” Duckworth said of his daughter’s death. “We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.”

The 22-year-old mother was killed in a crash in Sept. after her boyfriend lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Duckworth said his daughter was born premature, and she never lost her fighting spirit.

“I mean you couldn’t tell her no,” Duckworth said. “If you told her no, she’d find 12 different ways she could do it. I learned a lot from her just watching her grow and her determination. I don’t know where she got her drive from for some of the stuff she wanted to accomplish.”

Savannah also had a passion for horses and was able to share her hobby with members of the 4H Club.

Saturday, the 4H Club organized a horse ride at Iroquois Park to honor her memory.

The turnout was comforting to her best friend, Lindsey Booth.

“I feel like this is great, but nothing will ever be enough for someone like her,” Booth said. “Once in a lifetime friend. I don’t think I’ll ever find a friend like that.”

Repaying that friendship and kindness by supporting Savannah’s three-year-old daughter is something that’s not lost on her father.

“She had a heart of gold,” Duckworth said. “I mean, everybody loved her. We all miss her, and there’s not a day that goes by that we won’t talk about her or think about her or cry for her.”

Savannah continues to be a source of inspiration, even after her death.

Friends remembered her for her spirit at the horse ride and vowed to keep that alive forever.

“She said she always looked up to me,” Booth said. “And was always trying to work hard to be like me. Little did she know that I was always trying to be like her.”

Brock is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence in connection to the crash that killed Duckworth.

