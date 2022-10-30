3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people including a Louisville Metro police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Outer Loop Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., an LMPD officer was traveling east on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call for service.

Witnesses told investigators the officer was going through a green light at the intersection when another car traveling north on Shepherdsville Road ran a red light and struck the officer’s car.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the crash caused three other cars to crash.

The driver that struck the officer’s car, along with a passenger, were taken to the hospital in addition to the officer.

All three people are expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Shepherdsville Road at Outer Loop remains closed to traffic.

