Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop

(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people including a Louisville Metro police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Outer Loop Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., an LMPD officer was traveling east on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call for service.

Witnesses told investigators the officer was going through a green light at the intersection when another car traveling north on Shepherdsville Road ran a red light and struck the officer’s car.

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said the crash caused three other cars to crash.

The driver that struck the officer’s car, along with a passenger, were taken to the hospital in addition to the officer.

All three people are expected to survive their injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Shepherdsville Road at Outer Loop remains closed to traffic.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Surveillance video from Ed Byers' daughter's home shows a current and former Clark County...
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom

Latest News

Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash
Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance