The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. to hold 20th annual Brain Ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK) will hold its 20th annual BIAK Brain Ball in Nov.

The event will take place Nov. 18 at the Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue, the release said.

For their 20th anniversary, Brain Ball will pay homage to past Mary Varga Award recipients, honor military veterans, while also paying tribute to jockeys, trainers, and thoroughbred owners.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be a cocktail reception, where Hall of Fame jockey Pay Day will speak ahead of awards and presentations. Dinner, live music and more are to follow.

Attending guests are encouraged to wear hats and fascinators, as the event is nicknamed “Derby in November”.

The BIAK has been serving Kentucky for 37 years by helping others make a difference in the life of those with brain injuries.

“A brain injury is a sudden, unexpected crisis that lasts a lifetime,” Executive Director Chell Austin Said. “The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, from the very beginning, provides resource information and support to families and loved ones.”

To register with or donate to BIAK, click or tap here.

