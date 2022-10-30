Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. to hold 20th annual Brain Ball

The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK) to hold its 20th Annual BIAK Brain Ball in November
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK) will hold its 20th annual BIAK Brain Ball in Nov.

The event will take place Nov. 18 at the Olmstead on Frankfort Avenue, the release said.

For their 20th anniversary, Brain Ball will pay homage to past Mary Varga Award recipients, honor military veterans, while also paying tribute to jockeys, trainers, and thoroughbred owners.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m., there will be a cocktail reception, where Hall of Fame jockey Pay Day will speak ahead of awards and presentations. Dinner, live music and more are to follow.

Attending guests are encouraged to wear hats and fascinators, as the event is nicknamed “Derby in November”.

The BIAK has been serving Kentucky for 37 years by helping others make a difference in the life of those with brain injuries.

“A brain injury is a sudden, unexpected crisis that lasts a lifetime,” Executive Director Chell Austin Said. “The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky, from the very beginning, provides resource information and support to families and loved ones.”

To register with or donate to BIAK, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Surveillance video from Ed Byers' daughter's home shows a current and former Clark County...
Troubleshooters: Current and former Clark County sheriff’s deputies appear to pose as newspaper reporters
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom

Latest News

Sunrise - Brain Injury Alliance
The Brain Injury Alliance of Kentucky (BIAK) to hold its 20th Annual BIAK Brain Ball in November
Animal Care Society presents dogs up for adoption ahead of Bark in the Park
Animal Care Society presents dogs up for adoption ahead of Bark in the Park
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to KFC Yum Center
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to KFC Yum Center
Jerrica Tinsley, owner of Norma Jean's Baked Goods, is expected to open her store at 821 E....
Norma Jean's Baked Goods