Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art.

We’ve heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?

A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts, and more in Louisville. But some car enthusiasts are worried about what it might mean for them.

Shutting down freeways and intersections to race and do car stunts is one thing, but some car enthusiasts say using an empty parking lot to have their fun is something entirely different.

“If somebody ends up doing these really dangerous things that quite frankly we know that people die from. People, innocent bystanders die from, drivers die from,” said Metro Council Member Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

Car clubs do things like slide, doughnuts, and burn outs in empty parking lots for fun or when they’re booked for special events.

“To be clear the record, no one’s ever died from this,” said Dez, the President of No Limit Car Club.

Some car enthusiasts don’t want to be lumped in with the people who shut down the Watterson this summer.

“We know what to separate ourselves from and we know what to participate in. The highway, no. We can all vouch and say like sitting in the middle of a stand still highway, you got this semi that hard as hell to stop,” Dez said.

The new ordinance calls things like sliding and burnouts “reckless driving exhibitions” and combines them with racing on the streets.

“We just hate being grouped into the broad scene. Because there’s so many different people, so many different cars, different activities. We’re not all the same. We’re all just trying to have some fun and not hurt nobody,” said Jdian Christopher, a car enthusiast.

“These kids ain’t doing nothing but messing up some tires. I don’t see no fighting, I don’t see no murders, none of that,” said Kojuana Lucas, another car enthusiast.

Dez says car shows are an outlet for a lot of people, and some won’t even come out anymore because they’re afraid of being unfairly targeted.

Violation of the new ordinance comes with a fine and allows Louisville Metro Police Officers to impound cars.

“If they have property permission from the owner, is there some place where this can be done legally?” asked Metro Council Member James Peden.

“If there was a mall parking lot that the owner says it’s okay for you to tear up with your car, they could do it there. Short of that, no,” said Metro Council President David James.

Dez claims even when they have permission, they’re chased off.

“They still come there and run us off. You’re not supposed to be here, you’re trespassing, you gotta go,” Dez said.

The car clubs want a place where they can do everything safely and legally.

“You want to get them out of the streets, get them out of the highways, get them out of parking lots, give a location,” Dez said.

Metro Council approved the ordinance, all that’s left is for Mayor Greg Fischer to sign it.

