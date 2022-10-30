Contact Troubleshooters
Cards Force Six Turnovers in Third Quarter in Blowout of #10 Wake Forest

Abdullah leads dominant UofL defense
Abdullah leads dominant UofL defense(Associated Press)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville forces six turnovers in the third quarter, eight total for the game as they blowout #10 Wake Forest 48-21.

The Cards actually found themselves down 14-13 at the half, but the third quarter was a defensive masterpiece. On the Demon Deacons first drive of the third quarter...Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark picks off Sam Hartman and takes it 46 yards for the go ahead touchdown, 20-14 Cards. After Hartman lost another fumble, UofL’s Tiyon Evans broke a 52 yard touchdown run to give UofL a 27-14 lead. On Wake Forest’s next possession...Hartman’s pass is tipped and intercepted by Monty Montgomery who pitched it to Josh Minkins who returned it to the Wake Forest nine yard line. Next play, Malik Cunningham scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to make the score 34-14. On the Deacons next possession, another fumble. UofL scores again, this time a trick play that ended with Braden Smith completing a 28 yard touchdown pass to Jaelin Carter making the score 41-14. The third quarter came to an end when Quincy Riley picked off Hartman at the 10 yard line and takes it 90 yards for the touchdown.

The win is the Cards’ first win over a top 10 opponent in the Satterfield era. Even the coaches were stunned by the dominant defense. “No, I’ve never seen anything like that. It was like they just got on a role defensively and just kept getting it. It’s like we almost expected it. Matter of fact, when they had to punt in the fourth quarter I felt weird. I was like what is this? We’re supposed to have the ball all the way up here. It was that kind of deal. We just kept getting the ball back over here you know,” said Satterfield. However, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown wasn’t surprised at all. “I could tell through our preparation all week it was going to be a good one. And, I told the guys on Friday after practice I said ‘we’re going to kick their you know what tomorrow night’. I just feel it,” said Brown.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

