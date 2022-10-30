LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared.

Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.

Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid the area until the situation is cleared.

LMPD said they were notified of a potential domestic situation at an empty warehouse near Main and Clay Streets.

Officers spent several hours at the scene and came in contact with one of the individuals.

There was no evidence of violence and no one was being held against their will.

