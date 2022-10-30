LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane.

When officers arrived on scene they located an adult man who had fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is conducting interviews to determine whether all parties have been accounted for.

This investigation is still ongoing. There are no other details to share at this time.

