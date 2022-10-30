LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon.

Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.

Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid the area until the situation is cleared.

No other information was provided from LMPD.

This story may be updated.

