Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park

Young mother is honored during memorial horse ride
Young mother is honored during memorial horse ride(Source: Wave News)
By Greg Phelps and Nick Picht
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway.

Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon.

" It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s death.

The 22-year-old mother was killed in a crash in September after her boyfriend lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Duckworth said his daughter was born premature, and she never lost her fighting spirit.

“I mean you couldn’t tell her no. If you told her no she’d find 12 different ways she could do it. I learned a lot from her just watching her grow and her determination. I don’t know where she got her drive from for some of the stuff she wanted to accomplish.” Duckworth said.

Savannah also had passion for horses, and was able to share her hobby with members of the 4H Club.

Saturday, The 4H Club organized a horse ride at Iroqouis Park to honor her memory.

The turnout was comforting to her best friend, Lindsey Booth.

“I feel like this is great, but nothing will ever be enough for someone like her. Once in a lifetime friend. I don’t think I’ll ever find a friend like that.”, said Booth.

Repaying that friendship and kindness by supporting Savannah’s three-year-old daughter is something that’s not lost on her father.

“She had a heart of gold. I mean everybody loved her. We all miss her and there’s not a day that goes by that we won’t talk about her or think about her or cry for her.”, said Duckworth.

Savannah continues to be a source of inspiration, even after her death.

Friends remembered her for her spirit at the horse ride and vowed to keep that alive forever.

“She said she always looked up to me. And was always trying to work hard to be like me. Little did she know that I was always trying to be like her.”, said her best friend Booth.

Devyn Brock is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence in connection to the crash that killed Duckworth.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toddler died in a two vehicle crash on Interstate 71 North at the Gene Snyder Freeway on...
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say
The fitness center sent an email to members saying a cleaning crew found the camera in the...
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8...
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families
Peace Park dedication pays homage to two Shively families
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 29, 2022