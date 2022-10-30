Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway.

Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon.

" It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s death.

The 22-year-old mother was killed in a crash in September after her boyfriend lost control of the car and hit a tree.

Duckworth said his daughter was born premature, and she never lost her fighting spirit.

“I mean you couldn’t tell her no. If you told her no she’d find 12 different ways she could do it. I learned a lot from her just watching her grow and her determination. I don’t know where she got her drive from for some of the stuff she wanted to accomplish.” Duckworth said.

Savannah also had passion for horses, and was able to share her hobby with members of the 4H Club.

Saturday, The 4H Club organized a horse ride at Iroqouis Park to honor her memory.

The turnout was comforting to her best friend, Lindsey Booth.

“I feel like this is great, but nothing will ever be enough for someone like her. Once in a lifetime friend. I don’t think I’ll ever find a friend like that.”, said Booth.

Repaying that friendship and kindness by supporting Savannah’s three-year-old daughter is something that’s not lost on her father.

“She had a heart of gold. I mean everybody loved her. We all miss her and there’s not a day that goes by that we won’t talk about her or think about her or cry for her.”, said Duckworth.

Savannah continues to be a source of inspiration, even after her death.

Friends remembered her for her spirit at the horse ride and vowed to keep that alive forever.

“She said she always looked up to me. And was always trying to work hard to be like me. Little did she know that I was always trying to be like her.”, said her best friend Booth.

Devyn Brock is charged with two counts of assault, one count of murder and driving under the influence in connection to the crash that killed Duckworth.

