Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash

(Source: MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged a 36-year-old Tennessee man after a deadly crash killed a London police officer early Sunday.

Around 12:49 a.m., officers were called to respond to a crash at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in Laurel County.

Early investigation revealed a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck was traveling North on KY 229 when the truck entered the intersection and struck a 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser traveling south on South Main Street.

London Police Department Officer Logan Medlock, 26, was killed in the crash.

KSP said the officer was on duty during the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck, 36-year-old Casey Byrd, was not injured in the crash. KSP said alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Byrd was arrested and charged with murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

He was taken to and is currently being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

