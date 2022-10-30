Turnovers and Dominant Tennessee Offense Doom Kentucky in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WAVE) - Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker throws for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the third ranked Vols hammer #19 Kentucky 44-6.

In a game that was believed to be a battle of two of the top quarterbacks in the country turned lopsided early. Kentucky’s Will Levis had the worst game of his career only throwing for 98 yards and three interceptions. The Cats’ offense was held to 205 total yards.

Kentucky falls to 5-2 on the season. They are on the road at Missouri next Saturday.

