UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area before the crushing incident that left at least 151 people dead.(Source: Song Sehyun via CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is mourning the loss of one of their own, after a student was killed in South Korea this weekend.

According to a social media post, Anne Gieske, was studying abroad and died along with more than 150 other people at a Halloween event as crowds got trapped and crushed.

University of Kentucky President, Eli Capilouto provided this message. In it, he says they have nearly 80 students from South Korea at UK — members of the community — who will need your support.

“Anne, a nursing junior from Northern Kentucky, was studying in South Korea this semester with an education abroad program,” he said. “We have two other students and a faculty member there this semester as well. They have been contacted and are safe.”

Gieske was a member of UK’s Korean Language and Culture Club. The organization provided WKYT the following statement:

“Anne was one of our club members and she was a very kind and outgoing person. We all feel sorry to hear about her loss and we hope that she would rest in peace.”

To read more about the incident, click here.

