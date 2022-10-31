Contact Troubleshooters
Candlelight vigil held for London Police Officer killed while on-duty

london police vigil
london police vigil(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 8:30 p.m. for fallen London Police Officer Logan Medlock.

Part of the vigil is being livestreamed by the London Police Department, you can watch that below.

The vigil will be at the London-Laurel Farmer’s Market in London.

Officials are expecting a large crowd, so they are asking people to bring their own candle.

Police say Medlock was killed while on-duty early Saturday morning by a suspected drunk driver.

