Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city equity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections.

The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Monday’s question focuses on equity in the Louisville Metro:

“Being Black in Louisville means you are less likely to own a home, less likely to own a business and much more likely to get arrested. What are you going to do to change that?”

Watch the full response to these questions below:

Republican candidate Bill Dieruf:

Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg:

