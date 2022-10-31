DNA results in guilty plea in 1996 rape of juvenile

JASPER, Ind. (WAVE) - A DNA sample collected 26 years ago has led to Indiana State Police solving a cold rape case.

In 1996, an ISP detective investigated the rape of a juvenile in Crawford County and collected DNA at the crime scene. While law enforcement had the sample, they didn’t know who it belonged to.

In September 2019, a check of the sample using the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) determined the DNA belonged to Terry R. Daffron, 56 years old.

Working with the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office, ISP Detective Ryan Conrad was able to get a DNA search warrant for Daffron. A lab analysis of the two samples confirmed they matched.

Daffron appeared in Crawford County Circuit Court on October 20 and agreed to a plea deal on a charge of rape. State police say sentencing will take place later this year.

