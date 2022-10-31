Contact Troubleshooters
DNA results in guilty plea in 1996 rape of juvenile

Indiana State Police say Terry R. Daffron, 56, has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape of a juvenile in Crawford County,(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WAVE) - A DNA sample collected 26 years ago has led to Indiana State Police solving a cold rape case.

In 1996, an ISP detective investigated the rape of a juvenile in Crawford County and collected DNA at the crime scene. While law enforcement had the sample, they didn’t know who it belonged to.

In September 2019, a check of the sample using the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) determined the DNA belonged to Terry R. Daffron, 56 years old.

Working with the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office, ISP Detective Ryan Conrad was able to get a DNA search warrant for Daffron. A lab analysis of the two samples confirmed they matched.

Daffron appeared in Crawford County Circuit Court on October 20 and agreed to a plea deal on a charge of rape. State police say sentencing will take place later this year.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

