Eastern Kentuckians celebrate the life of Loretta Lynn

Friends and fans of Loretta Lynn gathered Sunday night at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to pay tribute to the Eastern Kentucky legend who died in early October at the age of 90.(Scotty Reams)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the life of Loretta Lynn was celebrated by family, friends and fans.

Many people from the region took a trip to Nashville to take part in the special day.

“It was an event that was celebrating her life and the tickets sold out in seven minutes, said Reed Elliott, a young Loretta fan. “So, we almost didn’t get a ticket.”

Thousands of people were present for the event, and Scotty Reams said it is because she was like family.

“I think if you grew up in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was just like family,” he said. “She was like an aunt or a grandmother that you always knew, just somebody that was always there. Always rooting for her hometown folks.”

Elliot said parts of the service brought tears to his eyes.

“One moment was when Alan Jackson was singing his song, and this is the line that got me, ‘Now she’s dancing in the wind with her true love again,’ he said. “That got me so much.”

A life and legacy that the people of Eastern Kentucky will not forget.

