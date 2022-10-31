Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Floyds Knobs woman subject of statewide Golden Alert

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Diana Szostecki, 65, of Floyds...
Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Diana Szostecki, 65, of Floyds Knobs.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have issted a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Floyds Knobs.

Diana Szostecki, 65, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no description of the clothing she was wearing.

Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on October 27. The alert says she may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have information on the location of Diana Szostecki, call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LMPD said at least five cars were involved.
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name

Latest News

Hidden camera
How to keep yourself safe from hidden cameras
If you’ve ever felt like you’re being watched, you could be. This isn’t a Halloween story, it’s...
How to keep yourself safe from hidden cameras
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
If you’re contacted by a debt collector for a medical bill you believe to be wrong, never pay...
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville