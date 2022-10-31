Floyds Knobs woman subject of statewide Golden Alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have issted a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Floyds Knobs.

Diana Szostecki, 65, is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. There was no description of the clothing she was wearing.

Szostecki was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on October 27. The alert says she may be in extreme danger and require medical assistance.

If you have information on the location of Diana Szostecki, call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or dial 911.

