FORECAST: Damp for trick-or-treaters tonight, drier and warmer rest of the week

Scattered showers and drizzle diminish overnight

Warming up into the 70s this week

Next rain chance by late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trick-or-treaters will be faced with scattered light showers and drizzle this evening, but that will be on the decrease as we head toward midnight and beyond.

Clouds will be on the decrease as well heading into early Tuesday morning.

After a morning low in the 50s and some patchy fog, we’ll see highs bounce back into the mid to upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see some sunshine by mid to late afternoon as the cloud departs to the east.

Tuesday night sees the return of cloud cover, which will keep temperatures from falling too far into the 40s in most spots.

Clouds will hang around Wednesday morning as a weak system passes to our south. Most look to stay dry given the location and lack of strength with this setup. Highs on Wednesday will pop up into the 70s as sunshine returns during the afternoon.

We’ll see a day with plentiful sunshine on Thursday before we start knocking on the door of 80 degrees by Friday.

Saturday’s 80-degree potential would tie a record high for the date, so this is unusually warm for this time of year.

Expect our next rain chance to arrive on Sunday.

