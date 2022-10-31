FORECAST: Spooky drizzle for Halloween

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog possible overnight; mainly west of I-65

Weak system rolls by Wednesday

Warmer to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty spooky showers will continue into the afternoon with coverage easing to just spotty drizzle at best into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 60s with few sun breaks here and there.

Showers and drizzle fade through the evening with even some clearing possible in some areas overnight. Any clearing could lead to low clouds or even fog by sunrise so use caution as you head out.

Decreasing clouds are in Tuesday’s forecast. The sunshine will help to push highs to near 70°.

We’ll keep partly cloudy skies overhead tomorrow night as we slide into the 40s.

A weak system moving by Wednesday brings more clouds into the forecast; rain chances are minimal at best. After a warm end to the week, more rain is expected over the upcoming weekend.

