Goode Weather Blog 10/31

By Brian Goode
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Gloomy Halloween but this may be one of the holidays where that...works? :)

Spotty showers at times into the afternoon becoming just spotty drizzle and slowly ending tonight.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s into the evening.

Another weak system increasing clouds but only a spotty shower at best into Wednesday.

Otherwise, warm for the rest of the week with the long range getting more active.

More on that in the video and don’t forget, the WAVE WEATHER WINTER FORECAST comes out TONIGHT on the WAVE Weather APP 1st!

