Indiana State Police to make announcement on 2017 unsolved Delphi murders

Abby Williams and Libby German were killed near a popular hiking trail in the small town of...
Abby Williams and Libby German were killed near a popular hiking trail in the small town of Delphi, IN in 2017.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials will be making an announcement this morning about the unsolved murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German

The two teenaged girls had been hiking in Delphi back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.

Authorities said that a man identified as Richard Allen is currently in custody.

Watch the press conference here at 10 a.m.

