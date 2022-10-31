Indiana State Police to make announcement on 2017 unsolved Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials will be making an announcement this morning about the unsolved murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German

The two teenaged girls had been hiking in Delphi back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.

Authorities said that a man identified as Richard Allen is currently in custody.

