ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case

Abby Williams and Libby German were killed near a popular hiking trail in the small town of Delphi, IN in 2017.(Family photos)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police officials made an announcement Monday morning about the murders of Abigail “Abby” Williams, 13, and Liberty “Libby” German, 14, both of Delphi.

The two teenaged girls had been hiking on the Monon High Bridge back in Feb. 13 2017 when they disappeared.

Officials said Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of murder.

Allen entered a not guilty plea and is being held without bond at the White County Jail.

Scheduled court dates for Allen are on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. and March 20 at 9 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating and encourage with information to come forward.

