JCPS: Social media threat raises security at Olmsted Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools said security was heightened at Olmsted Academy South and North following a social media threat made on Monday morning.

According to Olmsted Academy Principal Tonkeyta Rodgers, police informed staff on Monday morning the threat had been made against Olmsted Academy by an individual who does not attend the school.

Security was raised to limit visitors in the building and movement in the hallway, Rodgers confirmed. All classes continued as scheduled with students and staff following safety protocol.

Extra security was also called to assist with dismissal on Monday afternoon.

Dismissal of car riders and walkers was delayed after bus riders as a precaution. Olmsted Academy also canceled all after school activities due to the threat.

JCPS Police said the origin of the threat was confirmed from social media.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority,” Rodgers said in a letter to parents and guardians. “We take any threat against our school community seriously which is why we’re putting these precautionary measures into place today.”

