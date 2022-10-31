Layne Elementary teacher wins Save A Lot ‘Class-iest Teacher’ sweepstakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A first grade teacher at Layne Elementary was presented an award and recognized for her dedication and hard work.

On Monday, Save A Lot presented Adrienne Moore-Davenport with $500 and the award for “Save A Lot’s Class-iest Teacher.”

The sweepstakes was created in September to honor a nominated teacher for their work and their connection with students and other staff.

Moore-Davenport’s nomination said “she’s intentional, passionate, educated and willing to do what’s necessary to meet students’ needs.”

“I’m always buying things for them, so ($500) will help me be able to get some extra stuff for them,” Moore-Davenport said. “Because I’m taking care of my own babies at home, but my school babies too.”

In addition, the person who nominated Moore-Davenport will also be receiving a $100 gift card.

