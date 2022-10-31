Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man shot, killed in Newburg neighborhood

Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting reported in the 4000...
Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting reported in the 4000 block of Lula Way.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting reported in the 4000 block of Lula Way, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed.

Upon arrival, an adult man was found at the location who had been shot. Police said he was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

