Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

The $5.7 million donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to...
The $5.7 million donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced it has received one of the largest gifts in its 102-year history from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott.

The $5.7 million donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country, the nonprofit organization said.

Scott signed a promise with The Giving Pledge in 2019, where the world’s wealthiest individuals and families dedicate a majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

“We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League’s value and impact on the community,” Sadiqa Reynolds, Louisville Urban League President and CEO said in a release. “By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation’s structural and institutional limitations and helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone. And she is doing it in such a way, as to show her support of and respect for Black leadership.”

Scott also recently donated $20 million to the Jefferson County Public Education Foundation, which JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said would fund their initiative for up to 10 years.

