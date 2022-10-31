Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green.

The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a cow in the road and caused the ambulance to hit another car head-on.

Crews rushed multiple people to the hospital. At least one of them was from the ambulance.

We don’t know how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Tennessee man facing murder, DUI charges after 26-year-old officer dies in crash
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LMPD said at least five cars were involved.
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name

Latest News

FORECAST: Spooky drizzle for Halloween
Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a...
Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/31
Goode Weather Blog 10/31
Gay Adelmann, JCPS District 3 candidate
Gay Adelmann interview