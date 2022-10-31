Contact Troubleshooters
South Oldham celebrates 8th girls soccer state championship

South Oldham wins 8th girls state soccer title
South Oldham wins 8th girls state soccer title(WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Success is really nothing new at South Oldham High School, they had won seven girls state soccer titles, but title #8 on Saturday, puts them alone at the top.

“Obviously we wear the crest with the seven stars but sometimes it’s kind of like a shield and that shield comes with a little bit of a burden that you’ve got to wield that as part of your armor and then also sometimes, it’s like that’s something that we have to kind of live up to,” Dragons head coach Kenny Burke said. “So we know that the people of the past have done extraordinary things and it’s our job to uphold that standard.”

They upheld the standard by rolling through the 2022 season, a 23-2 record with 21 shutouts, and they only gave up one goal in eight postseason matches.

“Coming into this program we see the seven stars and like that’s what you know you’re working for, and just to get one ourselves is really special,” senior Betsy Huckaby said.

The final shutout was a 5-0 win over E’town in the state championship match on Saturday. South lost to Notre Dame 1-0 in the 2021 state final.

We started back in January, lifting and then we’ve been going pretty hard since like July and just seeing all that work we put in payoff is really rewarding,” Huckaby said.

“The work started the day after we lost last year, and then I promise you that we wouldn’t be here if we didn’t lose last year,” Burke added.

The first seven stars were won by legendary head coach Cy Tucker. His daughter, Ally, a former player, is now a teacher at South and an assistant coach.

“I’ve been here for all of them,” Tucker said. “I started out watching as like a six or seven-year-old with my dad on the sidelines, there for every moment. It’s pretty cool, I’ve always felt like we set the standard, we were the first to really set the bar for girl’s high school soccer.”

So where was her dad for the celebration?

“Yeah, sorry dad, I forgot to invite him, he’s in the McDonald’s parking lot right now, but he’ll see this later maybe,” Tucker said, with a laugh.

The girls will celebrate a little and then the ones who are coming back will get to work on title #9, but first one final chimichanga, with athletic director Joe Ritchie.

It’s the cheer they do before every game, ending with two barks.

