Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare will be revealing the results from more than 4,000 surveys from community members on its first new hospital in West Louisville.

The surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results from those surveys will be released on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

The new hospital is being built at 28th Street and Broadway as a part of the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Information about the design and services will also released.

Both buildings’ plans would bring 200 jobs.

”People told us about their health care journey, they told us about the services they looked for before, and also shared with us what they’d like this hospital to look like... the features they’d like to see at this location,” Renee Murphy with Norton Healthcare said.

Inside will be 20 inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department, OBGYN care, specialty care clinics and more.

”We also want to make sure if there is an issue, that we can be close to the community,” Murphy said. “To make sure we can intervene early and we can have those measures in place to make sure that people to live and be happy and healthy.”

The hospital is on schedule to open in 2024. Goodwill Industries plans to open in late 2023.

The event will take place at Brandeis Elementary School, located at 2817 W. Kentucky St. Norton said registration for Thursday’s event registration appreciated, but not required.

