Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court

Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in the crash that killed Officer Logan Medlock over the weekend appeared in court Monday morning.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Casey Byrd’s behalf on charges of murder of a police officer and DUI. The judge will also appoint a public defender for Byrd. His bond will remain at $1 million.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

According to an arrest citation, Byrd left a friend’s house after watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game and hit Officer Medlock’s cruiser at the intersection of Kentucky 229 and south Main Street early Sunday morning.

Police say Officer Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrest citation says Byrd failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294, more than three times the legal limit.

Since the crash, a memorial to Officer Medlock has been set up in front of the London Police Department with a cruiser decorated in black and with some flowers on the hood.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court next for a preliminary hearing on November 8 at 11 a.m.

