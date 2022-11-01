Blevins Gap bridge under construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work crews have begun replacing a bridge in Southwestern Jefferson County that has cut people off for nearly a year now.

A safety inspector shut down the bridge on Blevins Gap Road back in November of last year and the bridge has been closed ever since.

Delays have been blamed on steel and even bats.

“Before Thanksgiving last year, so it has been almost 11 months,” Bobby McGrath said.

McGrath has been staring at a road closed sign for nearly a year, wondering when it will go away.

“We got 20 acres of corn out there right now, just standing, because we don’t think he can get the combine through this field,” McGrath said.

Metro shut down the bridge a year ago on Blevins Gap Road because it was close to failing.

“The inspector immediately shut the bridge down, he called from the scene and had public works bring the barricades out,” District 13 Council Member Mark Fox (D) said.

He said getting steel for the replacement bridge slowed the project down by months. Then the Army Corps of Engineers cautioned endangered bats lived in trees that needed to be cut down.

Fox asked for alternatives, but they weren’t helpful.

“The cost and time constraints to build a temporary crossing were the same as building a bridge,” Fox said.

It’s left neighbors on either side of the bridge up a creek.

The land McGrath rents to a farmer will remain unharvested until winter.

He said at least he sees a light at the end of his very makeshift detour.

“If it ain’t raining or snowing, we can cut through the field,” McGrath said.

The bridge is supposed to reopen by the end of the year. That will depend on the weather.

