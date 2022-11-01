Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about economic landscape

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections.

The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Tuesday’s question focuses on the economic landscape in the Louisville Metro and getting the city back to pre-pandemic levels:

“How do you plan to restore the economic momentum the city was experiencing prior to the pandemic?”

Watch the full response to these questions below:

Republican candidate Bill Dieruf:

Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg:

Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.