Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about economic landscape

Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with...
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.(WAVE)
By David Mattingly
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayoral candidates Bill Dieruf and Craig Greenberg sat down with WAVE News and were asked three questions ahead of elections.

The three questions are an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Tuesday’s question focuses on the economic landscape in the Louisville Metro and getting the city back to pre-pandemic levels:

“How do you plan to restore the economic momentum the city was experiencing prior to the pandemic?”

Watch the full response to these questions below:

Republican candidate Bill Dieruf:

Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg:

Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

Latest News

Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with...
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg asked about economy
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with...
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisville Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf asked about economy
From left: Mark Fox (D), Dan Seum, Jr. (R)
Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms