Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Duke Energy working to restore power for thousands in Clarksville

More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews...
More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.(WECT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

According to Duke Energy, 5,670 customers were affected due to a substation issue. No other information was provided on the cause of the power outage.

Customers are asked to check the online Duke Energy power outage map for information and updated restoration times.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Car enthusiasts worried about new ordinance
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, of Delphi, Ind., was arrested and charged with two counts of murder...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

Latest News

Welcome to winter!
WAVE WINTER FORECAST 2022-2023
Kevin Harned checks out neighborhoods in Clarksville, Indiana!
Kevin Harned goes trick-or-treating - 4:30
Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Diana Szostecki, 65, of Floyds...
Floyds Knobs woman subject of statewide Golden Alert
Hidden camera
How to keep yourself safe from hidden cameras