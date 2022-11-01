Duke Energy working to restore power for thousands in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

According to Duke Energy, 5,670 customers were affected due to a substation issue. No other information was provided on the cause of the power outage.

Customers are asked to check the online Duke Energy power outage map for information and updated restoration times.

